Swati Maliwal To Continue As Delhi Women's Panel Chief For 3rd Term; Thanks CM Kejriwal

For complimenting her work, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the tenure of Swati Maliwal and her staff at the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). According to a Delhi Commission For Women official, the panel's tenure is three years long, and this will be Maliwal's third term.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work."

Kejriwal's persistent support, according to Maliwal, has enabled the Delhi Commission For Women to successfully alter the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. She said, "We thank Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity. It is because of his constant support that DCW has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. DCW team will continue serving the people of Delhi with utmost honesty." Since its re-establishment six years ago, Maliwal claims the organisation has handled lakhs of cases.

Swati Maliwal gets another 3-year term

"We have revolutionised the functioning of the Commission and today the Commission is known for its good work across the country. We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution rackets." She went on to say that the Delhi Commission For Women's assistance has helped hundreds of rape survivors get back on their feet. She added, "We have strengthened the 181 helpline to an extent that no call goes unheard."

Maliwal assured Kejriwal that "we will be pushing the Commission to even greater heights in the next three years," thanking him for the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi. The newly formed Delhi Commission For Women's first term ran from 2015 to 2018, followed by 2018 to 2021. She has been granted an extension for the second time. She was also granted an extension in July 2018, just as her term was due to come to an end.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI