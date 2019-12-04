Mumbai: Swedish Royal Couple Clean Up Versova Beach With Climate Activist Afroz Shah

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia on Wednesday, December 4, participated in removing tons of plastic and other garbage with Afroz Shah, a young lawyer and climate activist from Mumbai. During the event, Shah, who is famous for organising the world's largest beach clean-up project, gave a short presentation to the Swedish King and Queen on the Versova beach clean-up project. The royal couple even engaged in interaction with volunteers of the Versova Beach clean-up project.

Royal couple on a five-day visit to India

After participating in the beach cleaning project, the royal couple of Sweden flew to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The King and Queen will be meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and will take a trip to Dehradun the next day, to visit Ram Jhula Bridge and Bathing Ghat in Uttarakhand. The royal couple is on a five-day visit to India.

On Tuesday, King Carl XVI Gustaf chaired a dialogue on circular economy approaches in India with senior Swedish and Indian government officials in New Delhi discussing the ongoing initiatives for tackling the issues of air pollution and waste management in India. He also pressed the need to improve the quality of forests and acknowledged that the round-table assured him that many stakeholders are committed to working on conservation and climate change, the Swedish embassy in India said in a statement. The Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar is set to be inaugurated on Thursday. Concluding their visit, the couple will fly for New Delhi on Friday and will leave for Stockholm there.

The Royal Couple also visited the Raj Ghat and attended the wreath-laying ceremony. They were also given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, by Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari and historian Sohail Hashmi. The couple also visited the Red Fort on Monday afternoon. On the same day, India and Sweden signed the Protocol of Cooperation between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Swedish Energy Agency and the MoU between the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India and the Ministry of Education and Research of Sweden on the cooperation of polar science.

(With inputs from ANI)