King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, December 4, to meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The international protocol meeting with Maharastra Governor was a part of their five-day visit to India. Rashmi Thackeray, Minister Subhash Desai and industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Bajaj and Ashok Hinduja were also present at the lunch meeting.