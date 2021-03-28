'Sweet Revolution': PM Modi Says Bee Farming Key To Boost Farmers' Income

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised on the importance of bee farming under his scheme of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. He said that the Bees play an important role in the development of the agricultural sector as it helps to double the farmer’s income. Promoting bee farming implies a significant spike in farm productivity, as well as job creation, PM Modi said, adding that the agrarian sector has to revolutionise and not stay stagnant as it is the "need of the hour".

"It is crucial to adapt to new techniques, better alternatives, and advanced innovations in the farming sector for the progress of the agrarian society," PM Modi stated. He cited the White revolution that uplifted India's Dairy sector, saying that similarly the Green revolution strengthened the farming and agriculture sector, and now the Sweet revolution, of which Bee farming is an essential part, is making progressive demands in the nation.

Earlier, the government of India, citing the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) database revealed that India ranked eight in terms of honey production worldwide. “Based on the area under cultivation in India and bee forage crops, India has a potential of about 200 million bee colonies as against 3.4 million bee colonies today,” the statement read. READ | Australia PM Scott Morrison wishes PM Modi and Hindu community 'happy and colourful Holi'

PM Modi, in his address, stressed the importance of uplifting agricultural and horticultural productivity. He cited the example of the village of Gurdum situated in the hills of North Bengal famous for honey bee farming. “There’s a high demand for the honey and other horticultural products from this village nestled in the Himalayas, which in turn has boosted farmer’s income,” PM Modi said. He added, “the pure and organic honey extracted in west Bengals’ Sunderban region has its demands worldwide.”

Further, PM Modi stressed the honey bee farming revolution in Banaskantha district of Gujarat where his efforts of ‘honey mission’ in remote villages created jobs for farmers as the government provided tactical training to the honey extractors and beekeepers and distributed Bee boxes to promote ‘sweet revolution'. Thousands of newly employed farmers were provided with apicultural equipment and training of management of bees under PM Modi’s initiative for bee farming that facilitated the region into a major hub of honey production, the PM informed.

Success story of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar farmers

Similarly, Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar farmers made a success story with 25,000 honeybee colonies (boxes) and are now manufacturing 800 tonnes (8 lakh kg) honey per year, making enormous profits, PM Modi said. He outlined the importance of Bee farming saying that the farmers will not only benefit from the sale of honey but also other apiculture products such as bee wax used in lip balms, creams and other products, propolis or bee glue used by the pharma industry for medicinal qualities, honeydew, bee bread, Apitoxin, etc. PM Modi stressed that more and more Indian farmers must connect to bee farming alongside farming and crop rearing for profitable income.

[Commercial honeybee farms in India. Credit: Twitter/@Ranaji840]

