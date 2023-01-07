'Swift Action Will Be Taken Post Probe': Civil Aviation Minister Scindia On AI 'pee-gate'

After Shankar Mishra, who allegedly exposed himself and urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger on an Air India New York-Delhi flight, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday, January 7 asserted that the investigation is underway in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The investigation is taking place in the Air India 'Pee-gate' case. Swift action will be taken once the investigation is done."

On being asked why is action being delayed, the Union Minister asserted that action will be taken in a quick manner once the investigation is completed.

Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Earlier in the day, Shankar Mishra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patiala House court. Notably, the police sought three-day custody of the accused. However, the court denied it and sent him to judicial custody instead.

This development came after Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika passed the order to send Shankar Mishra to judicial remand. Anamika said that Mishra's custody was not required by the police for recording the statements of other witnesses, including cabin crew and co-passengers.

"There is no material to show that any further interrogation is required to conduct the further probe," the order said. According to reports, Mishra will be taken to Tihar Jail where Delhi Police will record his statement.

Meanwhile, Mishra's lawyer has also moved a bail plea which will be heard by the court on January 11.

Accused held in Bengaluru

The accused was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. Mishra was held from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Notably, on the basis of the woman's complaint to Air India, an FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4.

"Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

According to FIR, the accused, after lunch was served and lights were dimmed onboard AI 102, walked to the woman's seat, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.