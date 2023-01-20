Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees; CEO Apologises, Dubs It 'part Of Restructuring Exercise'

Food delivery application Swiggy on Friday announced that it is firing 380 employees as a part of its latest layoff. The firm's CEO Sriharsha Majety, in an e-mail to the employees, said that it is "bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters" as a part of a restructuring exercise.

"We're implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I'm extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this," Majety said in an e-mail to employees on Friday morning.

The Swiggy CEO blamed the firm's "poor judgement" for "overhiring", saying that he should have "done better here". Majety also said that the company will be closing down its meat Marketplace, however, it will continue to deliver meat through Instamart.

Will offer cash payout to impacted employees, says Swiggy

The company said that those employees who will be affected by the layoffs will receive a cash payout of three to six months' salary based on the tenure and the grades of the employees.

According to the company, this will also include a 100% payout of incentives, the joining bonus and the retention bonus paid out will be waived. Swiggy said that the affected employees will also be eligible to participate in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) programme slated for July 2023.

Notably, the Swiggy CEO stated that under the challenging macroeconomic conditions, companies around the world are adjusting to the new normal and Swiggy is "no exception". "While our cash reserves allow us to be fundamentally well positioned to weather harsh circumstances, we cannot make this a crutch and must continue identifying efficiencies to secure our long-term," Majety said in the E-mail.