Swine flu cases have seen an uptick in Maharashtra in the past fortnight, with a majority of cases being reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. So far, Maharashtra has reported 38 instances of H1N1 Flu, of which, 22 are from Palghar and 15 cases are from Mumbai, said health officials. Meanwhile, the Kolhapur region has reported 1 death from Swine Flu.

A human respiratory infection, Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which started in pigs. The infection was first recognized in the 1919 pandemic and still circulates as a seasonal flu virus.

Swine Flu Symptoms

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at risk of severe infection.

People may experience:

Pain in the muscles

Dry cough

Gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting

Chills, fatigue, or fever

Headache, shortness of breath and sore throat are other common symptoms

How it spreads

Through airborne respiratory droplets (coughs or sneezes)

By touching a contaminated surface

Through saliva (kissing or shared drinks)

By skin-to-skin contact (handshakes or hugs)

Swine Flu treatment

For most people with flu, H1N1 flu requires only symptom relief. Supportive care such as taking fluids, pain relievers for fever and headache, and resting may be helpful. In some cases, antiviral medication and IV fluids are prescribed within the first day or two of symptoms. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the four antiviral drugs for Swine Flu -

Oseltamivir (Tamiflu)

Zanamivir (Relenza)

Peramivir (Rapivab)

Baloxavir (Xofluza)

However, flu viruses can develop resistance to these drugs.

Who is at risk of contracting Swine Flu?