Sword-wielding 'most Wanted' From Republic Day Violence Arrested By Delhi Police

As the Delhi Police continues to intensify its investigation in the Republic Day violence, one of the most wanted accused of the violence, Maninder Singh, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday from a bus stop near Delhi's Pitampura area. According to sources, 2 swords have also been recovered from Maninder Singh's residence in Swaroop Nagar. Further interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

R-Day Violence: 'Most wanted' accused arrested

Maninder Singh alias Moni, 30, was wanted by the Delhi Police after his videos and photos surfaced from January 26, where he was seen swinging swords at Red Fort during a tractor rally organised by farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws.

This latest development comes after Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested other accused of the Republic Day violence, including Sukhdev Singh on February 7 from Chandigarh, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu on February 8 form Zirakpur and Iqbal Singh on February 9 from Hoshiarpur. Besides this, a Delhi District Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Deep Sidhu. It is important to note here that, before the arrests of these above-mentioned key accused, the Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the information leading to their arrest.

READ | ACCESSED: Delhi Police FIR Connects 'Toolkit' To Republic Day Violence, Details Here

Farmers' Protest: Protester attacks SHO at Singhu border

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a Station House Officer (SHO) was attacked by a protestor at the SInghu border protest site on Tuesday night. Ashish Dubey, who is the SHO of Samaypur Badli has suffered injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was given proper medical treatment.

READ | Deep Sidhu Remanded To Police Custody For 7 More Days In Red Fort Violence Case

According to police, the attacker was in an inebriated state and was attempting to snatch a policeman's car. When stopped, he attacked the cop with a sword. The attacker was arrested immediately near Mukarba Chowk. He has been identified as Harpreet Singh. This was not the first such incident at the Singhu border which is one of the most prominent protest sites for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws. Earlier in January, a protester had attacked a cop with a sword at the Singhu border protest site. The cop had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

READ | Deep Sidhu Sent To 7-day Police Custody In Connection With 26 January Violence

Red Fort breach on January 26

In the tractor rally violence incidents that had shocked the National Capital on January 26, over 300 police personnel were injured. According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 122 people and registered 44 FIRs in connection to the R-Day violence. The most shocking act of the violence was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi.

READ | Anti-India Powers Led Big Conspiracy On Jan 26; Delhi Police Tackled It Bravely: MoS Reddy