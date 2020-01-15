Unique Among 193 Nations' Missions, Syed Akbaruddin Shares India's 'Buland Darwaza' At UN

India's permanent representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of a stunning looking doorway at India's mission at the UN HQ.

In his tweet, India's representative at the United Nations stated that some call it a 'unique golden gate' and some call it the 'Buland Darwaza'. He also informed that the doorway is one of a kind doorway among 193 other missions at the United Nations.

About Buland Darwaza

Constructed in 1601 A.D., the Buland Darwaza is the main entrance gate to the Jama Masjid at Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh. The Buland Darwaza, also known as the "Door of Victory," was built by Indian emperor Akbar to commemorate his victory over Gujarat.

The Buland Darwaza is considered as the highest gateway in the world. It is a glorifying example of Mughal architecture. It also displays sophistication and the technology in Akbar's regime as the Indian emperor.

Syed Akbaruddin's insights of life

India's permanent representative at the United Nations, New York, Syed Akbaruddin has always shared insights of life at the United Nations with his followers on Twitter. Earlier on New Year's eve, he had taken to Twitter and had shared a glimpse of the new year celebrations with the staff of the permanent Indian mission at UN. Earlier during the 2019 Diwali celebrations, Akbaruddin had taken to Twitter and posted a picture of him celebrating Diwali 10,000 feet high in an Airplane.

Big, small, all...

Await fall of ball...



We @IndiaUNNewYork intend, as always, to keep an eye on the ball in 2020 too.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gk83Y9KVeI — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) January 1, 2020

