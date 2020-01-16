'Those That Launched A “False Flag” Effort Got A Stinging Response': Syed Akbaruddin

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the Indian Flag among other countries at the United Nations headquarters. In his tweet, India's representative at the United Nations stated that 'Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response.' This statement of Akbaruddin comes after India defeated the Chinese attempt at Kashmir's discussion in UNSC again for the third time on Wednesday.

Today @UN...our flag is flying high.



Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response from our many friends... 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/X0jJgassn2 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) January 15, 2020

'All-weather ally'

China demanded a discussion on Kashmir during a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, but the request was rejected as other member countries of the global organisation opposed it. The current move by China is a third such attempt since August when the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped by the government, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

French diplomatic sources said France has noted the request of a UNSC member to raise the Kashmir issue once again in the powerful body and it is going to oppose it like it did on a previous occasion. The closed-door meeting of the UNSC has been called to discuss an issue relating to Mali, an African country and China have made a request to discuss the Kashmir issue under the agenda of "Any Other Business Points".

Asserting that France's position has not changed and it is very clear that the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally (between India and Pakistan), French sources said this has been stated on several occasions, and it will be continued to be reiterated to partners in the UN Security Council.

This is the third time, China, Pakistan's 'all-weather ally', has demanded a discussion on the Kashmir issue. In August, China pushed for a UNSC meeting on Kashmir after the government scrapped J-K's special status. However, the meeting did not yield the desired results for China as the member-states maintained that India's move was an internal issue.

Last month, France, the US, the UK, and Russia had foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC. China has been critical of India's reorganisation of J&K and has particularly criticised New Delhi for making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.

(with PTI inputs)

(image: Twitter/@AkbaruddinIndia)