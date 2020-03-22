Janata Curfew: Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan Says Defeat COVID-19 As India Has To Win

On the Janata Curfew day spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that we have to defeat Coronavirus so that India wins against the global pandemic. Khan said people need to abide by all the precautionary measures implemented by the government in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. He also added people need to stay at home and pray for humanity.

The spiritual leader also appealed to people to be united and postpone sit-in demonstrations going on in the country to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic. He also requested people to cancel all their plans for Ajmer as the Dargah will be closed until further notice to avoid mass gatherings. People should respect the Janta curfew and we all need to support the decision by the government, Khan added.

