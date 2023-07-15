Syndicate Of Filing Fake GST Returns Using Original PAN Card Details Busted In Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday busted a syndicate that was involved in filing fake GST returns and causing loss to the Government exchequer of hundred of crores of rupees. So far, the Delhi Police have arrested two persons in this case namely Balram Kumar Jha (28) and Anuj Kumar (23) and they have been charged under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471,120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.



This syndicate came to light when Jatin Kurdiya filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs that how his PAN card was used for filing GST returns. On investigations, it was found that two fake GST numbers were created using the information of the PAN card of the complainant. The law enforcement officials tracked the culprits involved in this case through mobile number tracking and got hold of two culprits in this case.



" We have arrested two persons in the syndicate so far but we understand that there can be more involved and therefore the investigations are ongoing. We have seized laptops and mobile numbers from the accused. We hope to get more information from these electronic devices," said Harendra Singh, DCP ( Outer Delhi) Delhi Police.