Supporting the Pala Bishop's controversial remarks over 'love and narcotic jihad', the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala on Wednesday, September 22, alleged that a concerted move was taken to isolate and attack Pala Bishop for some 'warnings' issued by him against organized anti-social activities. The statement by the Church said that Bishop's statement was not targeted to defame any community, religion, or creed.

A statement was issued by the Public Affairs Commission of Syro-Malabar Church led by Mar Andrews Thazhath said, "It is unfortunate that the ongoing controversy over some of the warnings which Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt has given to the congregation. It is clear to everyone that he never spoke in a way that defamed any community, religion or creed. At the same time, he warned of some organized anti-social activities. The Pala diocese has also stated that he did not speak out against any religion or creed".

The statement added, "Those who are consciously campaigning to isolate and attack him by accusing him of preaching religious rivalry are requested to withdraw from it. While context and motive of his speech are clear, we recognise that call for action against him is deliberate".

"Such moves will only serve to destroy brotherhood and co-existence that exists in Kerala society... We are making clear that we will stand against this and will stand united with him (Pala bishop)," it added.

Pala Bishop's remarks

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt had alleged that Christian girls are influenced by the concepts of love and narcotics which are used as a weapon by extremists to destroy the youth.

Pala Bishop had stated, "Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees".

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 22 said that terms like 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' should not be coined as the Centre has already clarified to Parliament that there are no cases of Love Jihad in the state.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)