'Tabacco Causes Painful Death': Ministry Of Health To Issue New Warning On Tabacco Packs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified that a new set of health warnings will be printed on Tabacco packs with effect from September. 'Tabacco causes painful death' will be printed on all Tabacco products with effect from September. Along with that, the Ministry has also recommended certain amends in the images that are displayed on cigarette packets. Two new images will replace the previous ones as representatives of mouth cancer. The new images shall be valid for 12 months from date of commencement.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 248(E) dated 13th April 2020 “The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Amendment Rules, 2020”. The amended Rules will be applicable w.e.f. 1 st September 2020," read the official statement by the Ministry of Health.

