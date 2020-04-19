Tablighi Chief Maulana Saad Urges Markaz Attendees To 'co-operate With COVID Authorities'

With the Markaz cluster amounting to 30% of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, on Sunday has released an audio message urging the attendees to co-operate with the government authorities in quarantining and testing themselves. While Republic TV cannot verify the authenticity of the audio message, Saad added that co-operating with the authorities was the only way to treat the pandemic. Moreover, he urged all Tablighi workers to help their neighbours in need amid the lockdown.

Tablighi Jamaat chief urges Markaz attendees to co-operate with authorities

"All incidents happen by the will of Allah. Now the world is under the attack of a pandemic. When a man moves away from God, he creates circumstances to get man closer to him. I request all Tablighis to co-operate with authorities who wish to quarantine or test you. Treatment of any disease is important, hence we must co-operate and grow closer to Allah."

"Please tend to neighbours who need your help and ensure no one sleeps hungry. Each one of you must help as per your capacity. If we treat each other with a feeling brotherhood, Allah will definitely help us."

Saad joins in police investigation

On Friday, Saad issued a statement stating that he has already joined the Delhi police's investigation into the lockdown violation due to the Markaz event, replying to both notices issued by the police. He has also asked the police to issue a copy of the FIR detailing all the sections offences have been registered under. Saad is currently also facing money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department.

Sources have also reported that Saad is currently hiding in his brother-in-law's house in Delhi's Zakir Nagar, allegedly in self-quarantine. While 16 days have passed since the police found Markaz attendees huddled in the mosque, Saad claims he is still in 'self-quarantine'. Two of his relatives have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in UP's Saharanpur. The police have already booked Saad for culpable homicide and booked several attendees for visa violation.

Coronavirus and Markaz

The Health Ministry has revealed that over 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were related to the Markaz. Several states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have cases majorly due to attendees of the event and the people they came in contact with. Most of the above-mentioned states have traced the attendees, but those attendees in hiding have been warned of legal action if they don't surrender. India's current COVID-19 tally is at 15,712 cases at 507 deaths.

