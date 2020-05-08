Tagore's 159th Birth Anniversary: Mamata Banerjee Croons 'Rabindrasangeet' To Pay Tribute

The grandeur with which Rabindranath Tagore's birthday or Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated in Bengal is a matter of discussion all over the world. Every year, a cultural celebration in remembrance of the Nobel Laureate is celebrated throughout Bengal, especially in Kolkata and the university town of Shantiniketan.

Read:BJP Alleges 'patients Treated Alongside Bodies' In Sion Hospital Ward; BMC Initiates Probe

Read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes In Hindi On The Occasion Of His Birth Anniversary

According to the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of Baisakh. As the nationwide lockdown continued on '25th e Boisakh', innovative ways of celebrating Tagore's birthday was seen on Friday. Kolkata Police came up with drills throughout the city, where tableaus of Tagore did rounds.

Songs of Tagore were broadcasted along with a song written by Mamata Banerjee on coronavirus as an awareness program. Officers of Kolkata Police paid their tribute to the Nobel Laureate by performing drills in front of Tagore's tableaus. Tagore was born in the year 1268 as per Bengali calendar, and as per the Gregorian calendar, he was born in 1861 AD. The Indian national anthem and Gitanjali which made him the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, have been highly associated with Kabi Guru.

The day also saw the Chief Minister going to Rabindra Sadan, to pay her tribute to the legend, which saw the Chief Minister singing a classic Rabindra sangeet 'Dariye Acho Tumi Amar Ganer Opare' in front of a flower-decked portrait of Rabindranath Tagore.

Read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Wishes In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

Read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Images To Share On His 159th Birth Anniversary