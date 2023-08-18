Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Is Still A 'pending Matter': US State Department On India Plea

The US State Department reaffirmed on Wednesday (local time) that Washington is dedicated to fighting terrorism worldwide and that it is still pressing that those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks be brought to justice. Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, stated that Tahawwur Rana's extradition is still a "pending matter" who is charged in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Patel was asked during a State Department briefing that, “Can you say whether or not Secretary (Blinken) has gotten a letter from a lawyer for Dr. Tahawwur Rana who is wanted…India is seeking his extradition in relation to the Mumbai attacks a while ago?”

“So this…as you so note, is a pending extradition matter. And so, given the fact that it is pending, I don't have any specific comment to offer…I'm just not going to comment on a pending extradition matter. I'm sure the Department of Justice can outline the specific steps that are required in an extradition matter,” Vedant Patel replied during the briefing.

The State Department Spokesperson was again pressed about the confirmation whether the letter for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian Businessman Tahawwur Rana was received or not. To which Patel denied to comment citing that the matter of the extradition is pending and he “don’t have any specific comment to offer.”

Further adding to his reply Patel stated that the US committed to confront terrorism across the world.

“What I can say is that we are committed to confronting terrorism across the world and we continue to call for those involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice,” Vedant Patel added.

US Court denies habeas corpus by Rana

Tahawwur Rana, Mumbai terror attacks accused, had sought a writ of habeas corpus from a US court, but the court rejected the petition. This opened the door for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to certify his extradition to India, where he will stand trial for allegedly taking part in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Judge Dale S. Fischer, United States District Judge for the Central District of California, stated in his ruling dated August 10 that the court had rejected Tahawwur Rana's request for a writ of habeas corpus by a separate order.

Rana, however, has appealed the decision and asked that his extradition to India be stayed until his appeal is considered by the Ninth Circuit Court.

Rana filed a petition of habeas corpus in June of this year to contest a court decision granting the US government's request for the extradition of the suspects in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks to India.

Amit Shah mentions Rana in Lok Sabha

In his speech to the Lok Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session, Union Home minister Amit Shah emphasised on the stringent steps taken by the PM Modi-led central government in order to curb the support for terrorism and extremist forces in the country. He asserted during his address that the 26/11 suspect Tahawwur Hussain Rana will soon appear before the Indian judicial system.

Rana was apprehended in the US as a result of India's extradition request due to his alleged role in the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, when roughly 10 terrorists laid siege for over sixty hours, killing around 160 people, including six Americans at iconic and vital locations including Mumbai's Taj Palace, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Oberoi Trident.