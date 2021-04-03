Taiwan Train Accident Leaves Over 50 Dead; MEA Expresses Condolence To Kin Of Victims

On Saturday, India expressed its condolences to the families of those killed in a train accident in Taiwan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He tweeted, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families and our prayers for the early recovery of the injured."

Deeply saddened: India expresses grief on the loss of lives in Taiwan

Authorities informed that a passenger train carrying 490 passengers derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more. According to the government of Taiwan, an eight-car train bound for Taitung derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien on Friday morning, causing several carriages to collide with the tunnel's wall. According to the fire department, the train driver was among the deceased, and at least 69 survivors were being treated in several hospitals in Hualien County.

Taiwan train carrying 490 passengers derailed in a tunnel

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet that the "emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

The majority of the passengers on the train have been rescued, but rescuers are searching derailed cars for several people who might be trapped in inconvenient areas, news agency AP quoted railways spokesperson officer Weng Hui-ping as saying. According to Weng, a railway administration construction site truck slid onto the track from a worksite on the hillside above. At the moment, the truck was not on service. When the train collided with the car at 9:28 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area, the train's speed was unknown.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: AP)