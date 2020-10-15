Taj Mahal Enveloped Into A Cloud Of Dust & Smoke As Construction Activity Resumes In Agra

Days after Taj Mahal opened up for tourists, the monument was seen enveloped in a cloud of smoke and dust, as construction work also resumes in Agra under Unlock-5.

The pollution levels have been drastically increasing in Agra which makes it to India's top 10 most polluted cities. Locals have been complaining that the chronic problem of smog ahead of the winter season coupled with clouds of construction dust has once again put the health of the monument and its residents at stake.

"The city is in a terrible state due to rising air pollution. People are facing severe breathing issues but the administration is not paying any heed to the situation. There is growing dust in the air, which is spoiling the monument as well as human health," Ashish Singh, a local resident, told news agency ANI.

During the lockdown, the air was so clear in Agra that the monument was visible from kilometres away, shared locals. However, construction activity which was commenced just 500 metres from the Taj Mahal has once again contributed to the rising pollution levels in the city. The AQI near Taj Mahal almost shot up to 500 on Sunday as dust particles settled in the air, affecting the monument's visibility from even a reasonable distance.

Meanwhile, the National Memorial Safety Committee has assured that they were working on cutting down the horrific pollution levels in and around the heritage monument. Syeed Munnwar Ali, the Chairman of the Committee said, "We have initiated plantation drives across Agra to induce fresh oxygen in the air and lower the pollution level. We have instructed all construction sites so that they reduce dust and dirt emanating from those sites."

"To protect the Taj Mahal, 100 electronic buses will soon be introduced, which will be driven in the 20 meters radius of the monument. These buses will not emit any harmful gases and protect the white marble from diminishing due to pollutants," he told news agency ANI.

