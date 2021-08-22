Taj Mahal Re-opens For Night Viewing After 1.5 Years, 150 Visitors To Be Allowed

Following the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal was reopened to guests for night viewing on Saturday. This was done over 1.5 years after it had been closed. Due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the monument has been closed to night-time viewing since March of last year.

Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing after 1.5 years

Manoj Saxena, a visitor said, "Taj Mahal has opened for night viewing after about a year. Taj Mahal looks beautiful in the moonlight. It was a very good experience seeing the beauty of the monument in the night".

Agra: Visitors arrived to see the Taj Mahal as the monument reopened for night viewing, yesterday



"The monument has reopened after almost two years for night viewing. It looked beautiful in the moonlight. It was a different experience," said Manoj Saxena, a visitor pic.twitter.com/OR1XwSSAiM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Another visitor, Paridhi Joshi, said she had always wanted to see the Taj Mahal and had heard it was breathtaking. She described it as unquestionably gorgeous. She added that the moonlight only adds to the beauty of the world's seventh wonder. She called it an enriching experience. Another visitor, Reena, noted that seeing the Taj Mahal at night was a memorable experience.

Reopening of Taj Mahal at night for 3 days a week, to boost tourism in state

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra, said "It is good news for tourists and visitors that after 1.5 years Taj Mahal has been re-opened to people for night viewing. We have made all necessary arrangements for people to follow the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines. Only after checking the body temperature and sanitising their hands, we are allowing them entry into the monument. We are also ensuring that people wear masks and maintain social distancing".

"Night viewing for Taj Mahal was closed ever since the first COVID-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020. The timings for night viewing is from 8:30 till 10 pm and only 150 visitors will be allowed in three batches of 50 each. Night viewing is open only three days in a week," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: TAJMAHAL.GOV.IN)