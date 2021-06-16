Taj Mahal Set To Welcome Visitors As ASI Opens All Centrally Protected Monuments

After the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) floated the notice of restarting centrally protected monuments, the Agra district is all set to allow 640 people at once in the heritage site of the Taj Mahal from Wednesday. The decision to open all the monuments came as India continued to witness a significant downfall in COVID-19 cases. The monuments will be opened to the general public almost after two months of closure.

According to ASI’s superintending archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar visitors can enter through online tickets only as no offline booking is allowed to avoid physical contact.

“Only 650 tourists will be allowed at a time in the Taj, Entry will be allowed only via online tickets, No one will be allowed to enter sans masks, we will start to vaccinate our teams as well,” informed the official to ANI.

All CPMs, sites & Museums under @ASIGoI to be opened from 16th June 2021. The opening will be in strict compliance with local administration orders. https://t.co/B9ZVAGeCDr — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) June 14, 2021

Under the order, a total of 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across the country will welcome tourists and visitors from today (June 16, Wednesday).

Precautions taken by ASI for the resumption

Apart from strict orders of following COVID-19 protocols- wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the officials have also taken careful steps with the following precautions:

Thermal screening of tourists at the gates.

Sanitising monument premises three times a day.

Sanitising tourists before allowing them to enter the monument.

Not allowing visitors to touch any object on the monument premises.

Unlock process in India

Meanwhile, several states including the national capital of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana have initiated the process of gradually returning to normalcy. West Bengal recently extended the curbs of lockdown however several relaxations have also been announced as cases are declining.

The restrictions were imposed in the country nearly two months ago in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In last 24 hours, India recorded 60,471 fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,726 fatalities. Currently, there are 9,13,378 active coronavirus cases with a recovery of 2,82,80,472. According to the latest data, the total cases and toll stands at 2,95,70,881 and 3,77,031 respectively. Amongst states, Kerala recorded highest fresh cases with 12,246 new infections.

(With agency inputs)