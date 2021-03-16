Taj Mahal Ticket Price Hike Proposed For Domestic & Foreign Tourists; Suggested Rates Here

Tourists planning to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra might have to spend more than usual soon. The Agra administration has proposed to hike the ticket price of the Taj Mahal for both domestic and international tourists.

Going by the proposed fares by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), the Indian tourists who are currently paying Rs. 50 to enter the Taj Mahal, will now have to pay Rs. 80. On the other hand, foreign tourists will have to spend Rs. 1200, instead of Rs.1100 to enter the wonder of the world.

Apart from entering the Taj Mahal, the Agra Development Authority will also charge a separate Rs. 200 to those who wish to enter the main dome of the historic monument built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan. It is to be noted that this will be separate from the Rs. 200 already being charged by the ASI.

After implementing the new charges, Indian tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.

Footfall of tourists to Taj Mahal fell drastically by 76%

An ANI report in January had revealed that the footfall of tourists to Taj Mahal fell drastically by 76% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Around 7,37,000 foreign tourists visited the monument in 2019 while only 1,82,000 visited in 2020.

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, had said that the monument remained closed for a long time- March 17, 2020, to September 21, 2020. Later on capping and suspension of international flights due to pandemic led to a loss of tourism.

Due to less footfall of tourists in Taj Mahal, the livelihood of people who depend upon the monument was also affected. Former US President Donald Trump had visited the Taj Mahal last year during his 2-day visit to India.

(Photo credit: Unsplash)