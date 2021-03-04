Taj Mahal Threat Call: 'Nothing Suspicious Found, Checks Almost Done,' Says Official

UPDATE: In the latest development in regards to Taj Mahal threat, a CISF official informed that after thorough checks, nothing suspicious was found. Giving out details of the threat call received by the Police, another official said that it was an hoax call and the call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar pradesh.

UPDATE: Agra Police SP (Protocol) Shiv Ram Yadav issued a statement, syaing that Taj Mahal threat information was received from number 8318881301 that a bomb has been placed near the Taj Mahal, which will explode after some time. Taking quick action, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and checking began.

Agra's icon and world wonder Taj Mahal is under high alert after an anonymous threat call was received by 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9 am on Thursday. As per sources, the caller indicated a threat against the monument. Following the call, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local Agra Police were alerted immediately.

READ | Taj Mahal Enveloped Into A Cloud Of Dust & Smoke As Construction Activity Resumes In Agra

Taj Mahal: Threat call triggers high alert

Sources further informed that all the tourists have been removed from the premises and the Taj Mahal complex is being checked thoroughly. The doors of the historic monument have been closed and the Police is currently investigating the anonymous phone call as well.

READ | Taj Mahal Reopens From September 21: 5000 Tourists Allowed In Two Slots, Say Officials

Taj Mahal reopens after a lockdown of nearly 6 months

After remaining shut for nearly 6 months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Taj Mahal had reopened on September 21. The Union Ministry of Culture and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had collectively decided to close all the heritage sites and monuments for the public in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Under the new guidelines, the tourists have to compulsorily maintain a distance of at least 6 feet even when clicking pictures; cash will not be accepted for any transactions, only licensed tourist guides will be allowed within the premises of the monuments among other things.

READ | Mouni Roy Looks Resplendent As She Visits Taj Mahal; Fan Exclaims, "two Wonders Together"

UP's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to grapple against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 6,03,232 positive cases, out of which, 5,92,327 have successfully recovered, while 8,723 died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 129 new cases, 135 fresh recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 2,182.

This is a developing story; further updates are expected.

READ | Microsoft's Stunning New Noida Engineering Hub Is A Tribute To Taj Mahal; See To Believe