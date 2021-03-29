Taj Rishikesh Rocked By COVID-19: 82 Persons Test Positive, Hotel Shut Down For 3 Days

Sparking a major COVID-19 scare, nearly 82 persons have contracted the virus in Rishikesh's Taj Resort, authorities informed on Monday. While the 5-star hotel was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure on Saturday after 16 employees tested positive, the number of infections has just been increasing. As per reports, Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa has been shut down for the next three days to curb the virus spread.

Previously, Narendra Nagar SDM Yukta Mishra had stated that the hotel had been sanitised whereas the entire staff has been quarantined. The district official also informed that people who have come in contact with the hotel staff are being traced and will be tested as well. Pertinently, the State is also witnessing an influx of tourists for the popular Kumbh Mela which is set to commence from April 1 in Haridwar. The popular festival has raised severe concerns over the possibility of it turning a COVID-19 hotspot as nearly 3-5 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

COVID surge in Uttarakhand

Wary of the COVID-19 threat, the Uttarakhand High Court has sternly stated that the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela should be strictly followed to refrain from allowing the festival to become a 'breeding ground' for the virus. The HC order stated that devotees should come to Haridwar with a COVID-19 negative report that is not more than 72 hours old.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand reported 366 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of daily cases this year so far. The highest number of cases previously was 361, which was reported on January 1 this year. The fresh cases have taken the total tally of infections to 99,881. Out of 99,881 who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in the State, a total of 95,025 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 95.146 per cent. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 3.68.05 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.71 per cent.