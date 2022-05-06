Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Delhi Police Take BJP Leader To DDU Hospital For Medical Checkup

In the latest development on the arrest of Tajinder Singh Bagga, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has now been taken to New Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a medical checkup.

This comes after the Punjab Police arrested the BJP leader on Friday morning from his home in Delhi's Janakpuri. On the same day, the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest.

Fight over Bagga's arrest

Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from a BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence Punjab police should be booked under these charges. Citing Delhi Police's FIR and calling the arrest illegal, Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police team from taking Bagga to Mohali after a kidnapping case was registered based on a complaint by Bagga's father.

However, hours after the jurisdiction clash, the Delhi Police took the custody of the BJP leader and detained the Punjab cops. The Punjab Police then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the detention of their personnel in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The Punjab and Haryana HC in response asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention.

Tajinder Bagga's parents have slammed the Punjab Police and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal. They said that their son was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence and his father was 'punched' by the police when he tried to make a video.

Shortly after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP workers launched a massive protest in the national capital as well as in Punjab against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party. In visuals captured by Republic TV, the BJP chief and other workers can be seen putting papers and posters on fire, breaking barricades, and fighting with the AAP workers. As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has been detained by police.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh stated, "I believe the arrest was due to political reasons. Kejriwal had clashes with Tajinder since the time he formed the party. The Delhi CM had issues with my son as he used to call out the former's wrongdoings. Kejriwal also tried to include Tajinder in the party, however, he refused it. He clearly said that I am a BJP member and will continue to remain in the same party."