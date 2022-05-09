BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father has filed a complaint against the Punjab Police before the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) for committing 'religious atrocities' during the arrest of his son. In his complaint, Preet Pal Singh Bagga has narrated the events of May 6, when the Punjab police barged into his house to arrest Bagga and alleged that 'sacrilege' was committed against Sikhism by the officials who dragged his son without letting him wear a turban.

"I and my son requested them to at least allow him a few minutes so that my son can properly wear his Turban, but the said police officials dragged him out of the house without allowing him to cover his head and hair with a turban," the plea read. It added, "Sir, there is a great religious significance of Turban under Sikhism, and it is prohibited for a Sikh to go out of the house without it. It is not just a piece of cloth/apparel but a symbol of religious faith and honour."

Punjab Police acting at behest of 'political masters'

Highlighting the significance of the turban for their religion, he further asserted the 'most prominent event' in a Sikh man's life comes when he begins wearing a turban after his 'Dastar-Bandi' ceremony. "Dragging a Sikh boy out his house without allowing him to wear a turban is tantamount to dragging him out naked, and is a religious atrocity and sacrilege against Sikhism," he alleged.

Further narrating the apathy of the Punjab Police officials who pulled Tajinder Pal Bagga out of his home with his hair loosely tied on his head, he asserted that there was a great possibility that officials were acting at the behest of their 'political masters' to intentionally insult Sikhism.

"The said act of those police officials dragging a Sikh boy out of his house without allowing him to cover his head with a Turban is a religious atrocity and sacrilege. I request you to take cognizance of my complaint and take necessary action against the said police officials," he concluded.

Notably, the complaint filed by his father on May 7, has been received by the National Commission on Monday, May 9. The body has already sought a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary by May 14.

Meanwhile, the Punjab & Haryana High Court has ordered that 'no coercive action' be taken against the BJP leader before the next hearing on May 10.