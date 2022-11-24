'Take It Back': Islamic Scholars On Delhi Jama Masjid's diktat To Bar Women Without Men

Islamic scholars-- Zeenat Shaukat Ali and Atiq-Ur-Rehman, have called Delhi's Jama Masjid's decision to bar the entry of women without men inside the mosque premises, a "regressive decision" and demanded the Masjid administration takes it back. Notably, the Jama Masjid administration issued an order prohibiting the entry of solitary or groups of women in the mosque, following which sign boards are placed outside the mosque in order to inform the visitors that the entry of girls into the mosque is strictly prohibited.

Speaking to Republic over Delhi's Jama Masjid's decision, Islamic scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali said, "I think it is absolutely and totally unwarranted. Islam does not say such a thing. Talking like this, they are giving a very wrong impression about the rights Islam has given to women which they are trying to take away."

#LIVE: Islamic Scholars Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali and Atiq-ur-Rehman both criticise Delhi's Jama Masjid for barring any woman who is alone from entering unless chaperoned by a male; Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/PKbyaTljEy — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

Adding further, Zeenat Ali said, "In early Islam, right down the line, you find the women used to go to say the prayers... The point I am making is that women had gone to mosques, and women go to mosques all over the world. In Saudi Arabia, women go to mosques... What kind of diktat is this? It is always women who are put on the forefront and you put a gun on a woman’s shoulder and shoot. What is the meaning of this?"

Lambasting the Jama Masjid administration's decision, she called the move "regressive" and said the decision has nothing to do with Islam. "It is to do with your own patriarchal mindset and with your own misogynistic thinking," Ali said.

'Condemnable decision; they must take it back': Atiq-Ur-Rehman, Islamic scholar

Islamic scholar Atiq-Ur-Rehman condemned Delhi's Jama Masjid's decision to ban women's entry without a male chaperone. "This is absolutely a condemnable decision which will be questioned. Not only questioned but (it) will be taken very heavily by the women’s group," Rehman told Republic.

"I would advise the Jama Masjid Delhi to take some reference from Jama Masjid of Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah trust, the Mahim Dargah trust wherein we are opening our doors for women. Women are not barred as far as the religion of Islam is concerned. Zeenat Shaukat Ali really had a tough fight with Ulema and clerics of the Muslim community and we had come down heavily on these Imams. Their diktats have nowhere in tune with the time," he added.

Atiq-Ur-Rehman said that the Jama Masjid administration should immediately take its decision back as it is a "regressive practice". "We will not allow this. We will fight down and they will have to take back their decision," Rehman said.