Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges All To Take 'lockdown Seriously',warns Lockdown Imposition

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday warned the citizens to take the lockdown seriously or else the government would impose a curfew in the state. He urged the people to stay indoors and behave as they would under a curfew, to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.

I am cautioning you in order to protect your lives,please consider this lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew.Behave as you do in a curfew & stay in your homes strictly.

Either ppl understand the seriousness,remain in their homes or else we will hv to impose curfew in state — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2020

Ashok Gehlot has ordered a "complete lockdown" in Rajasthan, exempting essential services, till March 31.

Rajasthan under lockdown till March 31

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a complete lockdown in the state, except for essential services, till March 31. All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said in a statement.

"There will be a complete lockdown, barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22 to March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe", he said after a high-level meeting with the top officials.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited. Ashok Gehlot said his government is with the people of the state in a difficult time and appealed to the people to follow its decision and advisory.

Relief measures amid lockdown

The Chief Minister has constituted a core group comprising top officials of various departments to look into the situation and restrictions. It will ensure that requirements of poor and deprived sections are met.

He directed officials to provide good grains for free till the month of May to more than 1 crore families registered under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Those who live in urban areas and are not in NFSA list will be provided food packets free of cost for two months beginning April 1, the statement read.

Gehlot also appealed to factory owners to provide paid leaves to their employees during the lockdown. The Labour Department will continue to work in coordination with factory owners. On Saturday, the market remained shut in the state capital and a few other districts.

