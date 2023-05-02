Take Steps To Help Farmers Suffering Losses From Unseasonal Rains: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to take all possible steps to help farmers who suffered crop losses during unseasonal rains.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days.

During a review meeting on the continuing spell of unseasonal rains, the Chief Minister instructed the civil supplies department to buy rain-soaked paddy.

"Enumeration of crop losses should be completed at the earliest," said Reddy, adding that a detailed report should also be submitted.

Further, the Chief Minister observed that the list of farmers who suffered crop losses should be prominently displayed at the village secretariats, including conducting a social audit.

Meanwhile, officials informed Reddy that enumeration for losses suffered due to the similar cause in March has been completed while the current exercise is underway to collate data.

Moreover, Reddy told the officials to pay input subsidy and distribute 'YSR Rythu Bharosa' monetary assistance scheme in May itself besides extending support to farmers.