'Take Suo-moto Cognizance Of Migrant Deaths': Parliamentary Panel To Labour Ministry

A Parliamentary panel has asked the labour ministry to take note of the death of migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, without waiting for the judiciary to intervene in the issue. The Parliamentary Standing Committee tabled its 25th report on labour in Parliament on Tuesday. The panel stated that a total of 1,14,30,968 migrant workers returned to their homes during the first wave of COVID-19, while 5,15,363 migrant workers returned during the second wave.

The parliamentary panel said,

"Committee...exhort the Ministry to take suo-moto cognizance of such unprecedented crisis without waiting for the judiciary to intervene and leverage their monitoring and coordination mechanism with the State/UT Governments to effectively implement the advisories/guidelines issued at the Central level....to ensure statutory compliance by all the stakeholders for providing the much needed help to the migrant workers and empower them to deal with the pandemic."

Earlier, Union Labour Secretary wrote a letter on June 19, 2020, to the chief secretaries/ administrators of all States/UTs to collect the information of all the migrant workers who returned to their homes, so that the ministry could facilitate the administration to extend benefits of different schemes to them. With a view to ensuring all the facilities to migrant workers, regular meetings are being held by the ministry with States/UTs administrators. Surprisingly, the Ministry waited for the Supreme Court to intervene for collecting detailed data of the migrant workers, the panel said.

The Parliamentary panel suggests ways to overcome the issue

The Parliamentary panel said that the inaction of the ministry caused irreparable damage to the rising unemployment and the indebtedness of unorganised workers. The panel suggested the following ways to overcome the losses,

Government should encourage and introduce entrepreneurial opportunities as means of sustenance which would help in reducing unemployment and supporting recovery.

Enhance the skills of the marginalized populations by creating a large number of skill development programmes.

Invest in traditional sectors and intensify the infusion of technology into various sectors which will enhance local and pan-India employment opportunities.

Fund allocation to ramp up health infrastructure should be increased and universal health care for all should be made a legal obligation of the government.

International coordination on stimulus packages and debt relief measures especially for MSMEs will prove to be very critical to the multi-pronged approach towards effective and sustainable recovery.

Ministry should take the matter of the ONORC (One Nation One Ration Card) plan with the four states, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and West Bengal.

A need for putting in place an Employment Guarantee Programme for the urban workforce in line with MGNREGA.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI)