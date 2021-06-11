Take Vaccine And Get 20kg Rice: Arunachal Introduces New Scheme To Ramp Up Inoculation

Arunachal Pradesh came up with an innovative idea to inspire people to get vaccinated. Tashi Wangchuk Thongdok, Circle officer of Yazali circle under Lower Subansiri district in the early week of June launched a free rice distribution campaign for anyone who gets inoculated. The innovative idea has appeared to be a successful one since more and more people above 45 years turned up for their vaccination jabs. On the day of initiation of the campaign, 80 people turned up in the vaccination centre, some even came from remote areas.

Innovative vaccination campaign in Arunachal

Local reports have revealed that Yazali Circle in the Lower Subansiri district has a population of 12,000 of which 1,400 people are above 45-years. 84% of the population have been inoculated so far, but reports have claimed that around 209 residents were reluctant to get the vaccine. The reason being a fake circulated Whatsapp message that said people who are vaccinated will die in the coming two years. Local reports also informed that state authorities tried to vaccinate this remaining population at their doorstep, but they remained unwilling to get vaccinated. Tashi Wangchuk Thongdok then came up with the innovative idea to lure the population with free 20 kg rice against vaccination, and the initiative worked miraculously.

A remote village in Arunachal records a 99% vaccination rate

In Tawang's remote circle, the vaccination rate for 45 years above beneficiaries recorded a 99% success rate. At the Mogto circle, except for three people who have had medical reasons, 617 people of the particular age group got the vaccines. The Circle Officer of Mogto, Dorjee Wangchu reported that the task was difficult because most of the people were unwilling to travel to the vaccination centre by car as they had motion sickness. The team of Mogto Primary Health Centre then started a door-to-door vaccination campaign. One of the medical officers of the team, Dr. Jiarul Haque informed that 614 people above 45 years in the circle have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covishield vaccine and 295 of them received the second dose.

Image Source- PTI