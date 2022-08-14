Last Updated:

'Taken Pledge Against Secession On Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas,' Says Assam CM Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam govt observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and that they've adopted non-violence as a mantra of life.

Mihir Merchant
Assam

On August 14 which is celebrated as Partition Horrors Rememberance Day and also known as Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the Assam government has taken a pledge against secession to avoid the pain that we went through at the time of the partition.

While speaking to reporters in the state capital Guwahati, CM Sarma said, "Not just BJP, Assam government has also observed 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas'. Today we've taken a renewed pledge that we will not allow India to be again affected by any secessionist movement. We've taken a resolve to make non-voilence a mantra of our life."

Bashing the oppositions allegations regarding the intent of the BJP on Partition Horrors Rememberance Day, CM Himanta added,"Why do they have to attack on this. We must remember these days so that we never allow India to witness pain again."

The Assam CM also took to Twitter earlier in the day to express his views on the partition. Calling it one of the “darkest moments in Indian history,” Sarma wrote, "Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen and dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj and newly-formed Pakistan."

PM Narendra Modi observes India's 2nd Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

On the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his homage to all those innocent people who lost their lives during the partition. Notably, PM Modi, last year announced that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people who were affected due to the partition.

This day comes just a day before India celebrates its Independence Day every year. August 14 also marks Pakistan's Independence Day. 

PM Modi also took to Twitter to applaud the resilience and the grit of all those who suffered in the tragic incident.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As India marks its second Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, it is a national memorial day in the country that commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India.The day also remembers the sufferings of many Indians, several families who were displaced, and many who lost their lives in the partition. 

Notably, the partition had left 10 to 20 million people displaced and left millions dead. 

