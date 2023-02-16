Taking Suggestions From Various Ministries, States, Stakeholders On Draft National Tourism Policy: Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said suggestions are being taken from other ministers and states on the draft National Tourism Policy 2022.

Interacting with the media here, he said the opinion of other stakeholders is also being sought and feedback of the masses will be taken online.

“We are making efforts to have the new policy introduced as soon as possible,” Reddy said in response to a question.

“We have sought suggestions from various ministries and positive feedback has come. We have also sought suggestions from various states across the country,” he said.

The Union minister said the tourism ministry has initiated actions to prepare plans for implementation of the proposals made in the Union Budget for promotion and development of tourism.

At least 50 travel destinations would be developed as a “complete package” and states will be encouraged to set up a “unity mall” for the sale of their products, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the budget on February 1, asserting that promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode”.

In her speech in Lok Sabha, she had emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction” for domestic as well as foreign tourists and can be a major job creator.

Asked about the status of the project on the destinations which are to be developed as a complete package, Reddy said, “it is under discussion”.

Reddy also spoke about the ministry’s ‘Visit India Year 2023’ campaign launched on January 31 that seeks to encourage inbound travel to the country which is currently chairing the G20.

The minister then had also launched a logo of the campaign that draws inspiration from visual representation of ‘namaste’.

The logo represents a “microcosm of the countless stories India holds” — from heritage to gastronomy to our art and our rich wildlife, and its imbibes the country’s philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

In the logo, elements of India’s heritage, its monuments have been depicted, as also modern achievements of India in space and other sectors. It also features the iconic Statue of Unity.

The tourism ministry had said that the G20 presidency presets a fantastic opportunity to highlight the country’s tourism offerings.

From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism Ministry’s focus area in 2023.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry’s calendar this year.

