Tale Of Two Keralas: The Kerala Story-maker Brings To Fore Stories Of Radicalisation

There are two Keralas in Kerala, said The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen as the filmmakers brought 'real-life victims' of conversion and radicalisation in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 17. "Two Keralas exist in Kerala, I will not mind saying this," he said. Relating a story about his conversation with a journalist, Sen said, "On the second day of release, this girl from one channel called me and said that I want to take an interview. I had said that if you go to Kerala and go to the place from where the conversion racket runs, then I will give an interview. That girl went to Kerala, met all these girls from Kasargod and other places, roamed alone in all these places and brought the report from there.”

Describing what the difference is between the two Keralas, Sudipto Sen said, "There are two Keralas in Kerala, one Kerala which is beautiful, nice landscape kalaripayattu, dance, culture, elephants, everything is visible and they are known all over the world. But the second is the northern part of Kerala which joins Mangalore."

"This is a terror networking hub, the more you visit here more stories you hear from here, the more information you will come to know what is happening under the carpet in the state which is at the top of the literacy and human development indices."

Sudipto Sen further said that instead of questioning the filmmakers, journalists should just go to Kerala and observe what is happening in places like Kasaragod. "You will know where the truth of this story is hidden."

The Kerala Story has been at a centre of controversy since the release of its trailer, and is facing a ban in at least one state. The film is about how women in Kerala were converted and then radicalised. After claims from detractors that the story was convoluted, Sudipto Sen (director) and Vipul Shah (producer) brought people who they claimed had been targeted to the limelight.

A few days after the release of the film Sudipto Sen had said in an interview to ANI, "We have two testimonies, if you will see them you will laugh. Once our teaser was released, one boy was constantly abusing our co-producer for the last two months. Yesterday, after watching our film, the boy texted, 'I apologise to you publicly. I have no other objection'. And I too got abusive texts. So, if you guys feel that justification has not been done to the story after watching the movie, then you guys can take those two testimonials from us and you will come to know."