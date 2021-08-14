Taliban Denies Holding Talks With India In Doha, Says Won't Hurt Diplomats In Afghanistan

Refuting reports of Taliban holding talks with India in Qatar, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen on Saturday told ANI that he could not confirm any separate meeting. Stating that the Taliban delegation had attended a meeting in Doha where India's delegation was present, Shaheen also appreciated the infrastructure India has built over time. The Taliban is gaining control over Afghanistan as US exits the nation by September 11, 2021.

Taliban denies meeting Indian delegation

"There were reports about the Indian delegation meeting our delegation, but I can’t confirm that. According to my info, (separate) meeting hasn't happened but yesterday we had a meeting in Doha, in which an Indian delegation also participated," said Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen. When asked about the Taliban's retaliation to external attacks, he said, "We have a general policy that we're committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring countries".

As multiple countries like UK, US, Canada and India evacuate their diplomatic staff from Kabul, Shaheen said, "There is no danger from our side to embassies & diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment". The Taliban also appreciated the various infrastructure projects India has built for the people there, but warned, "If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily, it will not be good for them".

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. With US estimating Kabul to fall within 30 days, officials have warned that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

The US has also announced that it will be sending an additional 3000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly evacuation of civilian personnel. Talking to reporters in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that apart from 3000 troops, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait and 1,000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. UN too has urged Taliban to stop the onslaught.

Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.