Taliban Govt Breaks Silence On India-led Dialogue On Afghanistan; Expresses 'optimism'

After India hosted the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue' on Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Taliban government expressed optimism over this development. Chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, this dialogue was attended by his counterparts or Secretaries of Security Councils from all the five Central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan besides Russia and Iran. They reviewed the security situation in the region arising out of the recent developments in the war-torn country.

While China opted out owing to "scheduling reasons", Pakistan outrightly spurned India's invitation dubbing it as a "spoiler" in the region. Similarly, no representative from Afghanistan was present during the deliberations. Addressing a press briefing in Kabul, the terror outfit's spokesperson and interim Afghan Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid opined that holding such regional meetings would lead to "greater understanding". The first two editions of this dialogue were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019 when Ashraf Ghani was at the helm of affairs in Afghanistan.

On regional meeting on Afghanistan in India - "The Islamic Emirate is optimist about it," says Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate spokesperson: TOLO News — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

India-Afghanistan engagement after Taliban takeover

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in the war-torn country. For instance, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. India evacuated over 800 individuals from Afghanistan which includes the Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel as a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans enabling them to enter India for 6 months. India's first formal interaction with the terror outfit since the change of guard in Afghanistan took place on August 31. The ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai held a meeting at Doha in which the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan came up for discussion. Mittal also raised the concern that the war-torn country's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

In another sign of an engagement with India, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority's Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada wrote to the DGCA on September 7 to allow Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to operate their flights between the two nations. On October 20, an Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary JP Singh met Taliban representatives at the Moscow format meeting on October 20. At both the SCO meeting and the G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan, the PM made it clear that the new government is not inclusive while batting for humanitarian assistance.

