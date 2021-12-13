With the caption of 'Long live India-Afghan friendship,' Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay thanked India for sending 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to the Taliban ruled country. The deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday also tweeted describing the India-Afghanistan relationship 'very vital'. The Ministry of External Affairs earlier yesterday said in view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the government of India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies on a return flight that brought evacuated Indians and Afghanistan.

The flight in which the medical assistance was dispatched was the same where 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community had returned to India.

On the return flight, India dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies to Afghanistan.



These will be handed over to @WHO in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.



Press Release

It was great to see the first direct flight between Kabul & New Delhi by @KamairRQ. (10-11 Dec). Over 200 passengers travelled in both direction together with 1.6metric tonne of medical aid sent to an Afghan children hospital in Kabul. Emotional feelings & scenes. Thank u India!

The Afghanistan Ambassador to India also tweeted saying the help was provided by India during 'this difficult time'. In a series of tweets, Mamundzay thanked India for the 'gift'. 'There is no praise for the kindness he shows to those who do his favours. A Mahatma is one who does good to those who do evil to him,' Ambassador wrote in Hindi.

Afghanistan Ambassador thanks India for continuing education of Afghan refugees

Earlier in December, the Ambassador had thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India for providing 'much-needed assistance to the only Afghan school' in Delhi. According to the ambassador, there are 400 students in the Syed Jamaluddin Afghan School in Delhi's Bhogal who are receiving 'gift beyond all measures from the Government and people of India'. Reportedly, the school was facing uncertainty with a shortage of funds for Afghan refugees.

This came at a time when girls back in Afghanistan are deprived of education. After much struggle and discussions last month in Ghor province of the region, girls' schools were allowed to reopen with extensive efforts were made by the Ferozkoh council. Female students from classes 7 to 12 were allowed to attend their schools in the capital of the western province, Ferozkoh after months of denial. Head of the council, Sultan Ahmad was quoted saying, 'We reached an agreement that the high schools for girls in the capital and all districts of Ghor should be reopened'.