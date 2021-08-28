In a massive development, leaders of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad have reportedly met Taliban leaders in Kandahar in the third week of August, in which the JeM has sought the Taliban's support in their 'India-centric operations'. The security and intelligence agencies, after learning of the meeting between JeM-Taliban, have been put on high alert, as the movement of the terrorists across the border areas is being anticipated.

Indian intelligence & security agencies put on high alert

A senior intelligence official while speaking to ANI, said" On August 24, we received input regarding the movement of two terrorists from Pakistan who are planning a grenade attack in Srinagar." Having said that, he outlined," All agencies concerned have been alerted for coordination," and added, "All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert."

The input comes just a day after twin blasts were reported in Kabul. The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate, which is used by US citizens vetted for evacuation flights, and moments after, at the Baron Hotel, which is reserved for the military of the western army, and does not allow civilians, a second blast took place. In the dual attacks, according to Afghan and American officials, at least 95 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed.

The responsibility of the attack was taken by ISIS-K, as per US agencies quoting Telegram intercepts. It is pertinent to mention here that ISIS majorly recruits from Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are all sheltered by Pakistan. However, Pakistan has time and again tried to wash its hands off culpability for the terrorist groups while allowing them to operate freely from its soil. Zain Qureshi, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly and the son of Pak's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during the global Debate at 9 pm with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that the terrorist outfits of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar are 'all banned' in Pakistan, and furthermore, refused to call Osama Bin Laden a terrorist.

Pakistan says it wants help in Kashmir; DG-ISPR says Pak Army ready to 'train' Taliban

Recently, Pakistan asserted that it would take the Taliban's assistance in dealing with their border issues, specifically with India. A spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the terrorist group would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir. "The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir," Sheikh said during a TV news debate.

Later, on Friday, the Pakistan military and deep state establishment also did not shy away from saying that it will 'train' the Taliban, which outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba are now approaching to carry out terror attacks, especially in India. Addressing a press briefing, DG-ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the administration of the country will be 'more than forthcoming' if the Taliban approaches them, and will provide the terrorist group support and assistance, and even training, like it, always has.