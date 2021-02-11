'Talk About Farm Laws Later, First Release Deep Sidhu & Others': On-the-run Lakha Sidhana

One of the main absconding accused in the January 26 Republic Day violence case - alleged gangster Lakha Sidhana - took to social media to support one of the alleged key instigator of the violence Deep Sidhu, and other accused who have been arrested by the Delhi police. He also appealed to everyone to stand by Sidhu, who was taken into custody on Tuesday.

"Whenever one of our agitating farmers and young leaders get arrested, we must all raise our voice against it. The government can hold the talks later, they should first release all of our arrested farmers and take back all the cases against them," Lakha said in his viral video.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Deep Sidhu

After Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi singer-actor Deep Sidhu, he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

It is important to note that after Deep Sidhu went missing on January 26 following the violence at Red Fort, the Delhi Police along with the Special Crime Branch has been conducting raids to arrest him.

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

