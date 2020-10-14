Talks Over Farm Laws Among Farmers, Ministry Remains Inconclusive; Protests To Escalate

A month after protests by farmers against the farm laws, the first round of talks among Kisan unions and agriculture ministry officers remained inconclusive. The meeting was called by the Ministry at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting lasted for almost 2 hours. Meanwhile, farmers showed their agitation outside Krishi Bhawan and tore the copies of the farm laws.

The issue that was raised by farmers in the meeting was the absence of ministers. Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that they were invited for the talks, but it was a mere formality as no minister participated in the meeting. Furthermore, he said that the protest in Punjab will escalate and railway tracks, toll plazas and highways will remain blocked by farmers.

After walking out of the meeting, the Kisan Union leaders announced that all the farmer unions will hold a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday and will decide on the escalation of protest in Punjab. Presently, members of Kisan unions are continuously agitating on railway tracks and toll plazas in Punjab against the farm laws. Soon after farmers walked out, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to Twitter and urged the government of India to resolve grievances of farmers.

If Govt of India is serious about resolving grievances of farmers it should approach talks with a clean heart. Repeal the Agri laws which have been rejected by kisan & khet mazdoor and frame new ones keeping in view the interests of farmers & not corporates. 3/3#FarmersInsulted — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 14, 2020

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal put his reaction on meeting, quoting the insult of farmers. Badal said that ministry has invited the farmers and the secretary was holding the meeting as he has no power to amend the farm law. He termed this to be a clear example of misleading the farmers on the issue.

