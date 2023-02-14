'Talks For Indigenous Production Of LCA Engines Underway', Says DRDO Chairman Kamat

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, when describing the important Make in India offering that the DRDO will provide to the armed forces in the near future said that in coming years, most systems for the defence forces will be ‘indigenous’.

“Several systems are now maturing and over the next few years, most of the systems will be indigenous,” said Kamat while speaking to ANI.

Advancements in area

Speaking in-depth about the current advancements in the area, Kamat stated that “LCA Mk-2 should start getting ready for induction by 2028. The first flight of AMCA phase 1 with the GE F414 engine may happen in seven years but it is likely to be inducted in ten years.”

In response to a question about a tentative for the AMCA phase 2 with a larger engine, Kamat stated that unless they sign an engine deal for the co-development with another Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), the date may not be disclosed.

“AMCA phase 2 with a larger size engine, unless we sign an engine deal for co-development with another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), I will not be able to give you a date. So, it's dependent on whom we go with the engine,” he said.

“We have been talking to Safran from France, GE from the US and we have also been talking to Rolls-Royce from the UK,” he added.

In an interview with ANI, Kamat stated that the 414 engine will be used in the LCA Mk2 and that GE and him are now in negotiation.

He further said that when NSA Ajit Doval recently visited the US, the issue was raised.

“Hopefully, in the next 3-6 months, the announcement of GE 414 manufacturing will happen and these engines will get made in the country,” the DRDO Chief said.