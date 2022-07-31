Tamil Nadu: 10 Grievously Injured After Temple Chariot Overturns In Pudukkottai

As many as 10 people sustained grievous injuries and several others were hurt after a temple chariot overturned on devotees in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu. The incident took place earlier this morning near the Pragatambal Temple about 5 km from the Pudukkottai-Tiruchi road.

The chariot with idols mounted on them was being taken around during the temple festival when it toppled after failing to meet the gravitas of the road. The injured devotees were immediately shifted to a local hospital. The accident took place near the shrines of Pillaiyar, Gangadhar, and Saptha Kannai. The devotees gathered early morning today to worship and pull the chariot by a rope when the incident happened. Local police launched an investigation into the accident that left 10 with deep wounds.

The Pragatambal Temple, devoted to Lord Shiva, was founded by Kokarneswarar. It is located in a village called Tirukokarnam, in Tamil Nadu. The temple reportedly dates back to the reign of the first Pallava king Mahendra Varman.

2 killed and several injured during the temple festival in Dharmapuri

Last month, at least 2 people died and several others were wounded during a similar incident in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu. The victims Manoharan and Saravanan, two men in their 50s, died after they were trapped under the massive 30 feet temple-chariot of the Kaliamman temple. Video and images of the tragic fall went viral on the internet. People screamed amid pandemonium that befell the worshippers. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed grief for the deceased and announced Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of victims, and Rs. 50,000 for those injured from the Chief Minister's PRF.

In April, at least 11 people died during a similar incident in Thanjavur.

(Image: Republic)