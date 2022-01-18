Tamil Nadu: 2 Hindu Munnani Workers Charged Under Goondas Act For Defacing Periyar Statue

The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested two Hindu Munnani activists for defacing a statue of social reformer and founder of the Dravidian movement, 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy at Vellalore on the outskirts of Coimbatore. They have been detained under the Goondas Act, police said on Tuesday.

The two had vandalised the statue by smearing it with saffron colour powder and garlanding it with slippers on January 9. Considering the law and order problem likely to arise due to the incident, Coimbatore police commissioner Pradip Kumar issued a detention order. The order was served earlier in the day.

Statue of Periyar desecrated in Coimbatore

According to the police, the accused took advantage of the novel Coronavirus restrictions in the state as the night curfew was in place, and desecrated the statue. They also put a tilak on the forehead of the statue. Following the incident, followers and supporters of Periyar took to the streets demanding action against the miscreants. The accused V Mohanraj and Arun Karthik were arrested by the police on January 11.

EV Ramasamy was a social activist and a politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam. He is regarded as the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement'. He revolted against Brahminical dominance and gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu. Ramasamy's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Social Justice Day' in Tamil Nadu since 2021.

It may be noted that similar incidents have taken place in the past too. In September 2020, Left supporters had staged a protest in Tiruchirappali's Samathuvapuram after unidentified people allegedly vandalised Periyar's statue by smearing it with saffron paint.

In July 2020, a Bharat Sena worker was held for the desecration of Periyar's statue in Coimbatore. In January 2020, a statue of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy was found vandalised in the Kancheepuram district.

