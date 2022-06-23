Tamil Nadu: 3 Dead, 2 Injured After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Cuddalore

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at yet another firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, June 23, killing three people. A total of five people were involved in manufacturing fireworks in the godown just behind a retail sales unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. Two other people reached the spot in order to buy fireworks when the explosion occurred destroying the whole manufacturing unit along with the retail shop and the godown.

Apart form the three people who lost their lives in the explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit in M Puthur village of Cuddalore district, two others have been hospitalised. Police reached the spot of the incident and post examing the area of the incident, an official said, "Three people died while two were at a hospital after a fire broke out at the firecrackers production unit in M Puthur village in Cuddalore district." Further details on the matter are awaited.

Both the injured were rushed to Cuddalore Government General Hospital as they suffered severe burns. The health condition of one of the injured is deteriorating and the person's condition is said to be critical.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, taking cognizance of the matter, announced Rs ₹3 lakh each to the family of the deceased. The Tamil Nadu CM also advised the health care authorities to provide all possible help to the injured in order to save them.

Fire at Dindigul's firecracker shop

In a separate incident, a day earlier, on June 22, a firecracker store in Arunachalam Nagar, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, caught fire and at least one person was killed in the blaze. The fire broke out just outside the Dindigul Collector's office. According to reports, the fire started in the afternoon and grew as the shop's stored fireworks began to burst one after another. After being alerted, the Dindigul police superintendent arrived at the scene.

V Bhaskaran, the Superintendent of Dindigul Police, speaking about the incident, said, "Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector's Office. One person was killed in the incident. We will register a case and investigate the matter."