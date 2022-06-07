Tamil Nadu: 45-yr-old Man Dies After Detached Tyre From Truck Slams Him At High Speed

In a tragic accident, a 45-year-old man from Tamil Nadu lost his life after a truck tyre detached from the vehicle and slammed him at a very high speed. The CCTV footage which has been accessed by Republic TV shows a man walking along a road when a loose tyre came rolling at a high speed and slammed him. According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Murali, an auto-rickshaw driver in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperambudur area. As per media reports, the incident took place on June 1.

Following the crash, Murali was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital but died while receiving treatment. As per the visuals from the CCTV footage, Murali was seen to be walking to a store, passing other pedestrians and stopped for a while to check his shirt pocket when the tyre slammed him from behind, seriously wounding him. Further, the footage showed that another man who was crossing the road was missed by the tyre.

The Police are currently investigating the accident and are questioning the truck driver about the freak incident.

In addition to this, according to a new report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Tamil Nadu had the largest number of road accidents on National Highways in 2020, however, Uttar Pradesh had the greatest number of people died in road accidents. "Major states that achieved a significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities in 2020 are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala," according to the report.

A prominent Tamil Nadu table tennis player died in a road accident

Earlier in the month of April, Deenadayalan Vishwa, a prominent Tamil Nadu table tennis player, died in a road accident while travelling from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships, ANI reported. The accident happened when the Swift Desire vehicle he was travelling in from Guwahati Airport to Shillong suffered a fatal crash, as per police reports. On the NH 6, the vehicle was struck by a truck.

The collision occurred as a result of the truck's overspeeding at the turning point over the highway's median, according to a media report. The tourist car was trampled by the over speeding truck, which plunged 50 metres down the gorge.

