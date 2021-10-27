Tamil Nadu: 5 People Killed In Fire Tragedy, CM Stalin Announces 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kins

After a massive fire accident in Tamil Nadu took lives and injured many, its Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the people killed in the Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. Furthermore, he also announced Rs 1 lakh for those who got injured and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care ward. Earlier in the day, around five people were killed in a major fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

Providing further details on the accident, district collector PN Sridhar informed that five people were killed in the fire at the firecracker shop. The people are being suspected to be among the owner or the workers working at the shop ahead of the festive season.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot in Sankarapuram for dousing the flames. However, the sudden blast in the shop further lead to an explosion, creating a more panic situation. Later, the people sustaining injuries in the fire were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital. As per the updates, more than 10 people were injured in the accident.

Extending his condolences, CM Stalin took to Twitter and announced about the ex gratia. He wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care #CMRF I have ordered to deliver from the fund."

Supreme Court slams firecracker manufacturers

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court of India slammed firecracker manufacturers for reportedly violating its order concerning the ban on toxic elements like barium in firecrackers which is said to be very dangerous for the people involved in making firecrackers. The order which was passed in 2018 banned the manufacturing, sale, and use of joined firecrackers under the view of environmental concerns and further also banned several toxic ingredients used in firecrackers.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)