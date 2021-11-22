Tamil Nadu Aiming For 100% COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage By Nov End, Says Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu has set a goal of achieving 100% vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of the month and has so far injected 75% of the population with a single dose of vaccine, according to State Minister Ma Subramanian. Even if a fourth or fifth wave of the virus emerges, the virus's fatalities are predicted to be minimal, according to the Medical and Family Welfare Minister, because it has been proven that persons who receive the vaccine are 97.5 % safe. Subramanian was speaking to reporters after launching the city's tenth mega vaccination camp.

According to him, 6.49 crore persons in the state received the vaccines until Saturday night, with 4.31 crore receiving the first dosage and 2.17 receiving the second dose. J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, and Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, were among those in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the vaccination programme on January 16 in New Delhi, while previous Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched it in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on the same day under the AIADMK's administration.

The Minister noted that 72 lakh people in the state had yet to receive the second dose and that officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the medical and family welfare departments, and local administration departments had collected information on the beneficiaries, who had been invited to take the vaccines. The health authorities in Tamil Nadu reported 756 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total coronavirus count to 27,20,271 and the death toll to 36,375, with 14 more deaths. According to a medical bulletin, 847 persons were discharged in the last day, bringing the total number of patients discharged to 26,75,174, leaving 8,722 active infections.

On the last day, 1,00,767 samples were tested, bringing the total number of specimens evaluated to 5.33 crore. The majority of new cases occurred in Coimbatore and Chennai, with 130 and 112 cases, respectively, while the rest occurred in other districts. According to the bulletin, 20 districts reported less than ten new cases, while Tenkasi and Thirupathur both reported zero new infections.

Subramanian said that Dengue fever has infected 4,381 persons in the state, with 541 of them receiving treatment. "Awareness campaigns on prevention of dengue are being held besides conducting fogging operations (to control the disease)...," he said.

