Tamil Nadu: Argument Turns Into Full-fledged Fist Fight Between 2 College Girls In Chennai

An argument between two college students turned into a massive fight with students rolling on the floor of the streets of Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday.

On April 26, two students who had quarrel over a matter started rolling on the streets of Chennai on Wednesday morning. The arguments turned into a full-blown fist fight with two students rolling on the floor at a bus stop in Chennai. Several college students were waiting at the bus stop of New Washermanpet in North Chennai when an argument apparently broke out between two students. The heated argument took a massive turn when two students started pulling each other’s hair and rolled on the ground at the bus stop itself.

People gathered at the bus stop were unable to intervene and control the situation as two girl students were fighting and rolling on the ground of the bus stop while, other individuals were merely watching them fight.

Soon after, severe patrolling was done by Police officials at the New Washermanpet bus stop. Police officials intervened and separated the groups gathered at the bus stop. However, students were advised and were given a warning by Police officials.

History Sheeter Incident in Chennai

Recently, a 26-year old history sheeter was murdered at New Washermenpet on April 17, Sunday. The victim I. Jeevan Kumar was the resident of Tondiarpet, New Washermenpet, Chennai. He was attacked by a gang of 12 men while walking on Thiyagi Perumal Salai on his way home from a Tasmac outlet on Sunday night, according to the Police.

The accused group fled the spot on motorcycles.The victim Jeevan Kumar was taken in an ambulance to the Stanley government and medical college hospital by the New Washermenpet Police where doctors declared him ‘brough-dead’.

On Tuesday, police arrested seven people in New Washermenpet and recovered four knives and two motorcycles as part of their investigation. On Saturday, four more people were arrested. Karthik alias Kulla Karthik of Thalankuppam, I. Nareshkumar and Haris alias Vicky of New Washermenpet, were among those arrested according to the police. The accused admitted that they were involved in the act of murdering Jeevan Kumar to avenge the assault on their friend Ajay at a Tasmac outlet a few days before.