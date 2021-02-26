Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill Giving 10.5% Reservation To The Vanniyar Community

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a bill giving 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community in education and employment in the state. As per an official statement of Chief Minister E Palaniswami, the decision has been taken based on the recommendations and analysis of the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission. The bill also provides a 7% quota to Denotified Communities and the MBCs which have similarities with the Denotified Communities. Other MBCs not included in the category are provided with a 2.5% quota.

"The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission examined the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities for various categories and recommend to the Government that internal reservation may be given for three categories--- Most Backward Classes (V) - 10.5%, Most Backward and Backward Classes - 7% and Other Most Backward Classes - 2.5%" read the CM's statement.

With this, the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will be included within the 20% reservation of the Most Backward Classes. This covers Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vannia Gounder, Gounder, Padayachi, Palli, and Agnikula Kshatriya castes. "This is only a temporary arrangement. Changes will be made after the Justice A Kulasekaran Commission set up to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities, and tribes of Tamil Nadu, pertaining to various social, education, economic and political parameters of the population submits its report in six months," the Tamil Nadu CM said in the assembly.

Poll-bound Tamil Nadu had been witnessing protests by the Vanniyar Community demanding separate reservations in education and jobs over the last few months. On January 30, over 400 cadres of the Pattali Makkal Katchi had taken out a rally near the Erode Collectorate from GH Roundabout demanding a separate quota for the community. Tamil Nadu elections are due in April-May 2021.

