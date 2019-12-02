Tamil Nadu: Atleast 15 Killed As Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Coimbatore

Heavy rains lashing Tamil Nadu claimed at least 15 lives and left several injured in a chain of wall collapses in a village near Mettupalayam abutting the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district early on Monday, officials said. According to police, the four wall collapses at Nadur Colony early on Monday were triggered by the heavy downpour. Five other people have also been killed in the torrential rain over the past two days.

Tamil Nadu: 15 persons dead after a compound wall collapsed & damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam today morning, following heavy rain in the region. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/hLDGlFMiTx — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The rescue team said that the toll might increase

A team of fire and rescue services and revenue officials reached the spot at around 5 am and recovered the bodies of the 15 victims, including four women and a child. The rescue team said more people could be trapped in the debris and that the toll might increase. Police said the rescue operation is on and the bodies have been sent for post mortem to the Mettupalayam government hospital. Nadur village is about 50 km from Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu Government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives in wall collapse in Mettupalayam.

Red alert issued for state's six districts

The weather department has issued a red alert for the state’s six districts, including Chennai, saying these regions would receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The district administrations in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Thoothukudi and Kancheepuram have declared holidays for all educational institutions as a precautionary measure. The Regional Meteorological Department had advised fishermen along the coastal belt not to venture into the sea till further notification.

READ | Tamil Nadu BJP leader backs DMK's Stalin as CM, hinting at cracks in AIADMK-BJP

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services has said it was fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues and announced phone numbers on which people can call authorities. “People can contact the Fire and Rescue services at 101 at all the district headquarters, including Greater Chennai corporation areas. For Greater Chennai Corporation, the landline numbers are 044-28554309, 28554311, 28554314,28554376,” the release said.

READ | DMK slams Tamil Nadu govt over its celebration on State Formation day

22 rescue commandoes positioned in each district

The department said in a release it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to provide assistance and help rescue and evacuate those affected by floods. There are 331 fire and rescue stations in Tamil Nadu and in each district, 22 rescue commandoes are positioned with proper equipment, the release said. Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday with the northeast monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours.

READ | Superstar Rajinikanth's super Kamal hint? 'Tamil Nadu will create a miracle in 2021'

READ | Tamil Nadu CM adopts contrasting tone in criticism of Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan